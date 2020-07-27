A City of Manassas police officer has been arrested and charged with felony possession of child pornography, according to City of Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen.
The officer, who has been relieved of his duties and placed on leave, was identified as former sergeant Wayne Bombara, Keen said in a news release.
Bombara was arrested in connection with an investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is ongoing, Keen said.
The news release did not include information about Bombara’s history with the City of Manassas Police Department, how long he was employed there or whether he had been subject to any previous internal investigations.
The City of Manassas Police Department also did not disclose anything about the victims in the photos.
Keen called the officer's arrest "a breach of trust" and "acutely tragic."
“Any crime committed by a law enforcement officer is a breach of trust. But the serious nature of these allegations and the prevalence of exploited young victims is what makes this situation acutely tragic,” Keen said in the release.
“Allegations like this turn my stomach with disgust. At a time when we are working hard to build trust in our communities, the horrible actions of one officer can overshadow the great work that the majority of police officers do every day.”
Keen said the Manassas City Police Department “does not tolerate criminal, ethical or integrity related matters as they have an impact on the level of trust by the citizens served.”
“Accountability will always be an essential part of the commitment we make to our community. We will hold ourselves accountable, including arresting our own staff, if that is what is necessary,” he added. “It is the right and only thing to do.”
This is a breaking story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.