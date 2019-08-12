The Manassas City Police Department is actively investigating a shooting on the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue.
Police are recommending people avoid the area and be on alert for increased police presence.
More details to come.
Updated: August 13, 2019 @ 6:36 am
