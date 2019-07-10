Police are investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Manassas boy Wednesday.
But authorities say the incident is "isolated" and does not appear to be the result of foul play, according to Officer Sarah Maroney, spokeswoman for the City of Manassas police.
Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of Diane Court at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, to investigate the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the 17-year-old victim, who was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Maroney said in a news release.
“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and that no foul play was involved,” Maroney said. “There is no threat to the community at this time. The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as the investigation develops.”
