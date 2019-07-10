Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.