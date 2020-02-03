The Manassas City Police Department is investigating after it was notified about a group of people going door to door asking for donations on behalf of “Virginia Youth Club of America,” the department said in a news release Saturday, Feb. 1.
The solicitors presented a flyer “mentioning the Manassas City Police Department and outlining the names of several staff members,” the news release said.
“The Manassas Police Department wants the community to know that the reference to our agency and staff members should not be considered an endorsement from the Manassas Police Department,” the news release said.
“Officers are investigating the incident to determine the legitimacy of the organization which has not been verified,” the police statement said.
Anyone who comes into contact with the solicitors are asked to contact the Manassas Police Department, whose officers “will respond and investigate the incident,” the news release said.
“The Manassas Police Department would like to remind the community to first verify the legitimacy of charitable organizations before donating,” the news release said.
