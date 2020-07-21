Most Manassas Park students will start the school year on Sept. 8 with 100% virtual learning under a plan the city’s school board approved unanimously Monday.
The school board will review the reopening plan at the last school board meeting of every month, with the goal of transitioning to a 50% in-person learning model as soon as feasible. In-person instruction will be available from the start of the school year for special education and English language learners as deemed necessary.
“Now is the time to align with our immediate neighboring school divisions Manassas City and Prince William County,” said school board Chair Deborah McIntyre-Yurkovich.
The Prince William County School Board and City of Manassas School Board approved similar reopening plans for their school divisions last week.
School board member Rachel Kirkland, who is a teacher, said she would like to be in school “with my kids and my colleagues” if there was a way for schools to open safely. But she said, “We are in no position to open school without risking our lives and health.”
“Allowing virtual learning … will provide equity while protecting the health and lives of students, teachers and staff,” Kirkland said.
If the school board decides to move to the 50% in-person instruction at a future date, students will be allowed to continue with 100% virtual learning if they wish, but that decision is binding and can’t be changed until the following semester. If a student elects to move on forward with in-person instruction, they can elect to go back to 100% virtual instruction at any time, according to the plan.
“Any student may elect to receive 100% virtual learning in lieu of returning to school in-person,” McIntyre-Yurkovich said.
About 15 Manassas Park City school teachers had their emailed comments read aloud during the meeting. All were in favor of reopening the schools with virtual instruction for the safety of themselves, students, parents and staff.
Marni Horton, a fourth-grade teacher, urged the board to vote for 100% virtual learning, but said she was “torn with fighting for this.”
“I love the start of school. I’ve always been excited to meet our new staff and see those I haven’t seen over the summer, set up my classroom, plan with my team and, most of all, meet my new students, Horton said. “This year is no different, however it is overshadowed by the fear of my students, co-workers, family or myself getting COVID-19 and the high possibility of loss of life.”
Katherine Westhafer, an English teacher at Manassas Park High School, said the in-person plan to return to school will not allow for adequate social distancing in classrooms, hallways and common spaces.
“Many of our teachers are older, immuno-compromised, take care of aging parents or young children and collectively are terrified to return to the place we love,” Westhafer said. “Virtual learning is not any teacher’s ideal situation … However, we cannot guarantee the safety of all teachers, students and staff and as such should not be asked to return in person.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
