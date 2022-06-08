Manassas Park property owners will pay about $428 more in real-estate taxes over the coming year even though the city’s tax rates will likely drop under the proposed $142.9 million budget the city council debated Tuesday, June 7.
As in other Northern Virginia locales, residents are facing a double whammy of both rising property assessments and rising vehicle values, both of which would push tax bills much higher unless tax rates are lowered. The city council did not yet adopt its new budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, but are expecting to do so on June 21.
Property assessments in Manassas Park grew by more than $2.2 million over the past year, an increase of about 13%, according to City Manager Laszlo Palko. The average assessed value of a Manassas Park home rose from $342,000 to $379,000, an 11% increase over the last year, and values are still on the rise due to a “hot” residential sales market, Palko said.
The council proposed a real-estate tax of $1.49 per $100 in assessed value, which would be a 4-cent cut from the current rate of $1.53. The reduction will provide about $850,000 in overall real-estate tax relief to residents, Palko said. The change is projected to trim about $151 off the average annual tax bill increase, which would have been about $579 under the current rate.
The council had been poised to reduce real-estate tax rates another 4 cents to $1.45 per $100 in assessed value, which they said was their “desired rate.” Palko said that an additional 4-cent decrease in the rate would bring the average increase in tax bills to only $276. However, that effort was thwarted when the Virginia lawmakers cut the state’s portion of sales tax on groceries, part of which was passed to localities. The city must replace that revenue to maintain funding to the city’s school division, Palko said.
Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell (D) said council members are “all disappointed we can’t reduce [real estate] rates more,” noting her frustration with state lawmakers’ late adoption of the state budget, which still awaits Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature.
Regarding the personal property tax rate, or the tax paid on vehicles, Manassas Park currently charges $3.50 per $100 in assessed value and plans to lower the rate to $3. Still, the average annual personal property tax bill will increase by about $15, Palko said.
If passed, Manassas Park’s personal property tax rate will remain the lowest in all of Northern Virginia -- by far. Neighboring Manassas City recently adopted the second-lowest personal property tax rate of $3.60 per $100 in valuation. Prince William County has the third-lowest rate at $3.70, while Fairfax County charges $4.54; Fauquier County’s rate is $4.65.
Assessed value of vehicles in Manassas Park could increase as much as 20% this year, as a result of supply-chain issues that have increased used-car values across the country. The rate cut is expected to provide about $845,000 in tax relief to residents in fiscal year 2023, Palko said.
Water, trash fees going up
The proposed budget includes a 10-cent increase in residential water rates to $3.85 per 1,000 gallons and a 16-cent increase in residential sewer rates to $6.41 per 1,000 gallons. Palko pointed to general inflation, increased salaries for water and sewer employees and rapidly rising variable costs as reasons for the increases.
Residential curbside trash pickup rates will rise to $21.92, an increase of $1.43 per month. The jump is a result of the city’s new contract for residential trash pickup, which cost $200,000 more than the previous contract, Palko said.
Raises for city staff
The proposed budget includes annual base pay raises for city staff ranging from $3,000 to a maximum of $20,000, Palko said. After deliberations at a previous meeting, the council agreed to increase the minimum raise from $2,000 to $3,000 to start on a path toward pay parity with neighboring jurisdictions, which is a council priority, Palko said. The goal was to decrease the pay gap by 75% this year, he said. The cost of the $1,000 bump added $52,000 to the proposed budget.
Manassas Park City Schools is similarly addressing pay gaps in its proposed budget by providing a 5% raise to teachers, Palko said, noting that the school division’s plan is to close the pay gap for all division employees in the next three years.
The proposed budget also includes funding for two new staff positions, an assistant city attorney who was recently hired, as well as a customer service representative in the city manager’s office.
The council planned to allocate city funds to nonprofits in the amount of $25,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank and $3,000 to Panorama Latino television show. Vice Mayor Preston Banks questioned the move in light of the increased water and sewer rates. He said he didn’t “mean to be Draconian, but we have the option” of reallocating those funds to “put the city first.” Council member Laura Hampton pointed out that the food bank “supports our residents” and that the council had already decreased the amount of city funds allocated to the food bank.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
