Manassas Park police have identified and issued warrants for the arrests of two 19-year-old women and a 24-year-old man in connection with anti-LGBTQ and racist graffiti left on several pieces of playground equipment at Signal Hill Park.
The spray-painted markings were first discovered by residents Wednesday morning. The vandalism included references to the Ku Klux Klan, a racial slur and the phrase “Don’t be gay. It’s a sin,” according to photos of the damage posted to Twitter.
Nearly every piece of equipment in the playground was damaged with paint, which has not been able to be removed. Manassas Park staff have covered the markings with brown paint for now, Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko said in a July 1 interview with the Prince William Times.
“I don’t want anything remaining from what these people did,” Palko said.
Palko said in a Facebook post after the incident that “Manassas Park is a safe and welcoming community for all LGBTQ residents as demonstrated by the Governing Body’s June Pride Month Proclamation and Pride Flag raising.”
“I think it's because of who we are, that they were targeting us," Palko said Friday. "It is because we are so welcoming and diverse and want everyone to live in peace that these people came here to directly target our way of life. And it's very upsetting.”
Manassas Park police posted pictures of the suspects taken with security cameras at a local store. The police notice said evidence found at the park linked the suspects to the photos.
On Friday morning, the police department announced that warrants for arrest had been issued for James Henry Stanley, 24, of Chester, Virginia; Kaitlin Joseph Gorman, 19, of Branchville, New Jersey; and Rose Michaela Kerrigan, 19, of Gainesville, Virginia.
All three face felony destruction of property charges as well as misdemeanors for trespassing, entering a property to commit damage and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Manassas Park police.
Arrangements were being made Friday morning for all three to turn themselves in to police, according to a City of Manassas Park police press release.
“We want to pursue this case. The people should be responsible for the damage that was done,” Palko said.
The Manassas Park City Council had been trying to find the money to upgrade the Signal Hill Park playground since 2019. The city has had tight budgets for the last several years, preventing capital upgrades for the parks and recreation department. Just this week, however, the city council passed a budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins today, that includes $80,000 for new playground equipment. The new equipment is scheduled to be ordered this summer, Palko said.
