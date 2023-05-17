B&B Theatres, a luxury movie theater chain, is coming to downtown Manassas Park and will anchor the city’s new destination town center, “Park Central.”
The new theater facility will include eight “best-in-class,” wall-to-wall curved movie screens, heated recliner seats, a full bar and an expanded theater menu. A full-service restaurant, Sterling’s, is also planning to open on site in the same complex, according to Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko.
Norton Scott LLC, a real estate developer, will construct the 53,000-square-foot theater and restaurant facility and is expected to break ground in 2024 and complete the project in 2025, Palko said.
The movie theater and restaurant will be part of Park Central, an ambitious and complicated public-private endeavor now more than five years in the making. The city council’s goal is to design a downtown for Manassas Park to boost the city’s economic position and, hopefully, bring some relief to property owners, who for years have endured the highest real estate tax rates in Northern Virginia.
“Park Central Plaza” – an open-air, public square with seating – was officially opened to the public last July. The city later opened the new city hall, a 10,000-square-foot library and a splash pad for kids.
Local restaurants Jirani Coffeehouse and La Finca Mexican will open second locations on the first floor of the new Manassas Park City Hall adjacent to the public plaza later this year. Both establishments received their building permits this week and are expected to open this fall or winter, Palko said in an email.
But plans for the movie theater complex that will anchor the commercial development hit a snag when a deal with Cinema Café, a theater chain that has six locations in Virginia, fell through. The city had signed a deal with Cinema Café in May 2022, but it later announced it was pulling out.
“Previously, Cinema Café wanted to own and construct a theater, but due to inflation, new theater constructions are rare across the country,” Palko said, adding: “Most theaters are looking for renovation projects with associated lower lease rates rather than paying for new construction rates.”
When Cinema Café backed out, Norton Scott who built the new city hall, library and plaza, stepped in.
“In terms of moving back on the right track, in reality all that happened was a pivot from having a theater company build the theater to having a developer do it and lease it out,” Palko said.
“Once Cinema Café no longer could construct (the theater), they started negotiating a lease … with Norton Scott,” Palko said, but there were “multiple theater prospects” and the city and Norton Scott went with B&B Theaters.
After connecting with Kansas City, Missouri-based B&B Theatres at CinemaCon, the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world, representatives from the city and Norton Scott, “went to visit them in Kansas City this past fall to see their product firsthand and were very impressed,” Palko said.
Norton Scott soon began lease negotiations with B&B Theatres. The pair announced in a joint May 10 press release that they reached an agreement in collaboration with the city -- a four-year public private partnership -- that will bring the eight-screen cinema to Manassas Park’s new commercial city center.
Palko said that the project is in the design phase and that plans are in the works for an outdoor screen at the theater. He also said there will be other amenities “that in time B&B will reveal to the public.”
“We are so excited for the realization of this project and can’t wait to bring the magic of the movies and the B&B way to movie lovers in Manassas Park,” Bob Bagby, president and CEO of B&B Theatres, said in the release.
B&B operates a theater in Blacksburg, so the Manassas Park location will be its second in Virginia. B&B Theatres is the nation’s largest privately held theater chain and the fifth-largest theater chain in North America. B&B operates 529 movie screens at more than 50 theater complexes in 14 states, according to its website.
Palko said commercial offices and a city hall annex will be built on top of the movie theater complex. “The next steps are for Norton Scott and the city to finalize a lease agreement … for these offices by the fall,” he said.
Once the movie theatre complex and restaurants are fully operational, the city expects the project to generate at least an estimated $500,000 in tax revenue annually from real estate, meals, professional and occupational licensing and business property taxes, Palko said.
The movie theatre complex, including the restaurant alone, could end up generating 15 to 20% of the city’s total economic output, Palko said.
The final piece is a new parking structure that will fill out the new downtown. “The theater needs to wait for the downtown garage to make progress on their construction,” Palko said. “The theater cannot open prior to completion of the downtown garage. However, most of the pieces are now in place.”
The new 730-space parking garage is planned to be built next to city hall and the VRE commuter rail station. The lower level will support city hall and business at all times, and the upper three levels will be used by VRE commuters on weekdays. Park Central patrons will be able to use the parking garage on evenings and weekends.
The VRE awarded the garage construction contract, and construction should begin this summer, Palko said.
For more information about B&B Theaters visit https://www.bbtheatres.com/ and about Sterling’s Restaurant visit https://www.sterlingssocial.com/.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
