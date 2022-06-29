Manassas Park property owners will pay about $276 more in real estate taxes in the coming year under the $142.1 million budget the city council adopted unanimously Tuesday. The city council cut the real estate tax rate 8 cents and the personal property tax rate by 50 cents to provide some tax relief in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Like all Northern Virginia locales, Manassas Park residents are facing both rising property assessments and rising vehicle values, which will push tax bills higher despite the reduced tax rates.
Property assessments in Manassas Park grew by more than $2.2 million over the past year, an increase of over 13%, according to City Manager Laszlo Palko. The average assessed value of a Manassas Park home rose from $342,000 to $379,000, an 11% increase. Values are still on the rise due to a “hot” residential market, Palko said.
The council initially advertised a real-estate tax rate of $1.49 per $100 in assessed value, which was a 4-cent reduction from the current rate of $1.53. But at $1.49, Manassas Park property owners were looking at an average increase of $428 in real estate taxes, Palko said.
Determined to reach the city council’s “desired rate” of $1.45, the council cut about $800,000 from its advertised budget of $142.9 million by trimming about $434,000 from the Manassas Park school division’s budget and delaying a $220,000 police station HVAC project for one year.
The recently adopted state budget allowed localities to keep 1% of grocery tax revenues, which returned about $300,000 to the new budget. Although Manassas Park doesn’t have a grocery store within its city limits, the grocery sales tax applies to certain items sold at the Dollar Tree and other local stores, Palko said.
After reviewing the HVAC project at the police station, it was determined that the project could be “pushed” to 2024, allowing the city to cut $220,000 from the budget. The city budgeted $30,000 for repairs to keep the system going until it is replaced, Palko said.
Council member Haseeb Javid (D) asked Palko what the school division must cut to meet the $434,000 reduction. Palko said that he “had not discussed it” with the school board because it was “more of their internal deliberations.”
It was the schools’ first budget under Superintendent Melissa Saunders who joined the school division in July 2021. Palko said he was “very thankful for the strong cooperation” between the city and the schools to “help us get the tax rate that we needed.”
Regarding the personal property tax rate, or the tax paid on vehicles, the council reduced the rate to $3 per $100 in assessed value from $3.50. Under the lower rate, the average annual personal property tax bill will rise by about $15 because the assessed values are expected to jump about 20% this year, Palko said.
Manassas Park’s personal property tax rate is the lowest in all of Northern Virginia -- by far. Neighboring Manassas City recently adopted the second-lowest personal property tax rate of $3.60 per $100 in valuation. Prince William County has the third-lowest rate at $3.70, while Fairfax County charges $4.54 and Fauquier County, $4.65.
Palko also announced at the meeting that Standard & Poor’s, one of the largest credit rating agencies, increased the city’s credit rating from AA- to AA. The upgrade indicates that creditors can expect that the city has a stronger likelihood of meeting its financial obligations.
“Because of our updated management strategy and our commitment to reserves, they’re actually happy this year that we're reducing the tax rate as well, because the long-term financial model still shows that we can support that [lower tax rate] along with continuing to build our reserves,” Palko said, adding: “I'm hoping in the next five years with downtown success, and if we continue with this approach of keeping up reserves … that we'll be able to get to AAA rating.”
Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell (D) who had expressed disappointment during the council’s June 7 meeting that a $1.45 real estate tax rate seemed unworkable, said she is pleased with the budget.
“I think it's wonderful,” she said. “I think we’re all very appreciative that the tax rate is going down by 8 cents.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
