Manassas Park clinic to hold walk-up, no appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible seniors, frontline workers

A walk-up style, no-appointment-needed COVID-19 vaccine clinic is returning to Manassas Park Community Center tomorrow, Friday, March 12.
George Mason University's Mason and Partners Clinic will offer 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis to an expanded list of eligible recipients in the 1a and 1b groups starting at 8 a.m. Friday, March 12.
Like two similar events held back in January, the clinic will begin handing out numbered tickets to the first 1,000 eligible individuals who arrive on Friday morning, according to MAP Clinic spokeswoman Michelle Thompson.
The event is designed to increase access to the vaccine to residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park who are in groups 1a and 1b. Those in the 1b group who are now eligible for vaccine include people working in manufacturing, food and agriculture, including veterinarians, as well as those who work in construction and grocery stores.
The 1b group also includes seniors over the age of 65 and those between the ages 16 and 64 with a "high risk medical condition or disability." For a fuller explanation of which groups are eligible for the vaccine in the Prince William Health District, click here.
"The MAP Clinic and Prince William Health District are focused on increasing access to the vaccine for eligible populations who may not otherwise signup or know that they are eligible," said Michelle Thompson, spokeswoman for the MAP Clinic, in an email Thursday afternoon.
"At this time, this includes ensuring that Prince William area (includes Manassas Park and Manassas) residents who are in 1a and 1b (as defined by Virginia Dept of Health) ... have equitable access to the vaccine," Thompson wrote.
The MAP clinic administered more than 550 Moderna shots to residents age 65 and older and to those with underlying conditions in a walk-up style, no-appointment clinic on Jan. 29.
At the time, Dr. Rebecca Sutter, co-director of the MAP Clinic, said the walk-up strategy was a way to administer a lot of doses quickly.
During that week, the clinic had received vaccine doses from Sentara Hospital and knew they would have more than 500 doses left after filling all the available appointments they had made that week, she said.
“If we have doses to give, we’re going to give them out,” Sutter said at the time.
The strategy proved to be unpopular, however, with some elected officials, who asked the Prince William Health District to make appointments from the state’s waiting list.
Now, an effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine quickly has apparently revived the strategy, although officials did not immediately answer emailed questions about the switch on Thursday afternoon.
The GMU MAP clinic uses GMU nursing students as vaccinators.
As they did in January, the clinic will use lighted roadside signs outside the clinic to let people know which numbers are being served. The strategy allows people to wait in their cars or even leave and come back.
Once a person’s number is called, they are permitted to come inside the community center to begin the vaccination process, according to a press release about the event.
The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams St. in Manassas Park. For more information, click here.
