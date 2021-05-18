Manassas Park clinic offers walk-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today, Thursday

Walk-up appointments are available today and Thursday at the Mason and Partners clinic in Manassas Park. The clinic is administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 12 to 17.
The clinic is happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 18, and from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.
The Mason and Partners clinic is located in the Manassas Park Community Center, 99 St., Manassas Park.
Children 12 and up will be accepted if they are accompanied by parents or legal guardians, according to the Prince William Health District.
