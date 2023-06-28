Photo_News_Rosie's Manassas Park_mayor.jpg

Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell

Photo_News_Rosies Manassas Park_sign.jpg

The Manassas Park Shopping Center sign on Centreville Road.
Photo_News_Rosie's Manassas Park_furniture store.jpg

Churchill Downs has an option to lease the store space occupied by The Furniture House if Manassas Park voters approve a ballot referendum Nov. 7 that would allow the facility to move forward. 
Photo_News_Rosie's Manassas Park_Dumfries.jpg

Churchill Downs, the owner of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, wants to open a gambling facility in Manassas Park Shopping Center similar in size to this one, which opened in Dumfries in 2021. 
