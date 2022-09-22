All Manassas Park police officers and firefighters will soon receive a $11,000 boost in pay as a result of the city council’s recent decision to use proceeds from the city’s speeding and red-light-camera enforcement program to fund the increases, which are expected to cost about $500,000 annually.
The Manassas Park City Council voted Sept. 13 to approve the raises and use revenues from the city’s traffic camera program to fund the $560,812 increases in salary and benefits. The decision came after Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo told the council the police department had a turnover rate of 52% over the last two years. Lugo also spoke about the toll the vacancies are taking on the police department.
The city’s three red-light cameras generate about $560,600 each year, and the city’s speed camera generates about $1,068,625 in annual revenue, according to a staff report on the resolution.
This vote marks the second time this year that the Manassas City Council voted to utilize revenue from the red light and speeding cameras to boost public safety salaries. In July, the city council voted to spend about $400,000 to give stipends to public safety workers, including police officers and firefighters, in an effort to make Manassas Park’s salaries more competitive.
Lugo said that the increase for the firefighters would reduce a 25% pay gap and bring them to the “area average.”
All police officers will receive the $11,000 pay raise except the chief and deputy chief. Increasing salaries across the board instead of just increasing starting salaries will avoid “pay compression so we won’t be hiring officers that will make more than the current officers, thus keeping us current in the market,” Lugo said.
The Manassas Park police department has an authorized strength of 35 police officers but now has five vacancies and five officers actively seeking other higher-paying opportunities. The force is currently operating with 27 sworn officers and three recruits at the police academy, Lugo said.
“I’ve got five vacancies, if I lose those five that are looking at other agencies, I’m going to have to put my investigation unit back on the street. Maybe command staff is going to have to start working the streets,” Lugo said.
He also explained that, at times, he has had to pull school resource officers away from schools to cover patrol.
“I hate to say this, but I had to pull the school resource officers out to cover the streets. Now, during the day, they are going into schools, listening to the radio, coming out, answering calls, going back, which is not what I want to do. … I want to get to the point where they [are in school] the whole time,” Lugo said.
Twelve of the 15 Manassas Park patrol officers have an average of just slightly over a year of experience, Lugo said, “which is kind of concerning, honestly. They’re going to have to learn as the year goes on.”
The police department has already lost six police officers and is in danger of losing five more who are currently in the recruiting process with other agencies, Lugo said. That’s in addition to 10 officers who left the previous year and seven who left two years ago. That’s a total of 23 officers who have left the Manassas Park police force in the last three years, Lugo said.
The police department has been aggressively recruiting officers, but has not been successful, Lugo said.
“This has taken a toll on our staff and is causing staff to work mandatory overtime to cover patrol,” he said.
With more job openings than workers available, the police department’s starting pay of $52,749 -- which has increased by almost $4,000 in the last three years in an attempt to recruit more officers -- is too low to attract certified officers, Lugo said.
“We’ve had five certified officers apply with our agency” recently, but when they saw the pay, all the applicants rescinded their applications, Lugo said. “They didn’t want to take a pay cut to come work for us.”
“There is a cost every time we have to replace our personnel, and it keeps going up because of the salaries and benefits in the region,” Lugo said, adding: “We’re all competing for the same pool of officers. So, obviously the bigger jurisdictions, or neighboring jurisdictions are able to increase their pay.”
With the $11,000 increase, starting pay for Manassas Park police officers will be $63,749.
Lugo said the starting pay for a new police officer averages $63,739 across the region, due to salary increases across Northern Virginia, listing the starting salaries in Herndon ($63,245), Leesburg ($63,000), Loudoun ($63,000), Vienna ($63,000), Falls Church ($63,705), Dumfries ($65,000), George Mason ($63,705) and Fairfax City ($63,196). The Virginia State Police also recently increased their starting pay to $65,958 in Northern Virginia, he said.
The starting salary for police officers in Prince William County is $52,749, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
