The failing culvert at the root of a giant sinkhole that temporarily stranded a Manassas Park community was a problem festering for at least a decade and one city staff were working on right up until the ground gave way before dawn on Wednesday morning, officials said during an emergency meeting of the Manassas Park City Council.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday night to spend up to $375,000 on a temporary crossing for Moseby Court that is expected to be complete in about three weeks, said Calvin O’Dell, Manassas Park’s director of community development.
The larger fix involves replacing the failed corrugated metal culvert with a new boxed concrete culvert as well as replacing the roadway that runs over it. That $1.5 million project will take about three to six months. The city received funding for the project in late 2018 and was making final plans in recent weeks, O’Dell said.
During the meeting, Manassas Park Mayor Jeannette Rischell acknowledged the culvert had been failing for years.
“This should have been fixed over a decade ago. When I and the governing body learned of the serious condition of the culvert, we placed a priority on Moseby and of course the other roads and culverts across the city,” she said at the meeting.
“Unfortunately, the city was not able to move fast enough to fix Moseby because we had to secure funding due to the weak financial condition of the city. … This type of event is a direct result of a lack of incoming revenue. The city needs to address infrastructure and all unmet needs.”
Rischell said the city would continue to prioritize such infrastructure projects “because we do not want this to happen again.”
O’Dell said city workers noticed the culvert was deteriorating earlier this spring and were planning to reline the culvert as a stop-gap measure to maintain its integrity until the new concrete culvert could be installed.
“Although the [engineering] reports didn’t say there was an immediate threat of failure, there were obvious signs of distress in the culvert,” O’Dell said. “…This call this morning was the call we never wanted to get. We truly didn’t believe the culvert was going to fail unless we had an absolutely catastrophic rainfall event. Looking at the initial numbers, this might have been that event.”
The road gave way sometime before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. A police officer on patrol in the area first noticed that a tree had fallen across the roadway. On closer inspection, he realized a sinkhole had opened on Moseby Court near its intersection with Moseby Drive.
The area is the only entrance and exit to Moseby Ridge, a subdivision of about 400 residents living in 80 townhomes and 16 condominiums. The sinkhole effectively left the residents stranded with no way in or out.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and residents who absolutely had to leave this morning were helped to do so by city officials.
One unoccupied, parked car got swept into the creek and had to be removed with heavy equipment. Several other parked vehicles had to be towed away from the sinkhole.
Crews also got to work immediately to clear the debris. Meanwhile, a Manassas Park rescue unit with a paramedic made its way into the part of the neighborhood blocked by the sinkhole just in case their help was needed.
With help from the City of Manassas, public works employees built a way out for the residents by about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The solution was a temporary gravel road from the back of the neighborhood that connects Mosby Court with Stonewall Road, which runs through Stonewall Park.
The road is only one lane, meaning that only one vehicle can travel on it in a given direction at one time. The city was in the process of placing a flashing light at either end to alert motorists when a car is in the roadway so residents can take turns on the road, City Manager Laszlo Palko said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
At the emergency city council meeting that night, council members praised Manassas Park City staff as well as City of Manassas officials who helped build the temporary road and stabilize utility lines in the area of the sinkhole.
Water was shut off briefly to residents while a pipe was reconnected, and city staff had to create a bypass for the sewer line, O’Dell said.
The Manassas Park declared a local state of emergency Wednesday night and approved spending up to $375,000 for an emergency crossing along Moseby Court that residents can use while the new culvert is being installed. The project will take about three weeks.
At the same time, work will begin on the larger project, which O’Dell said should take no longer than six months.
City Councilman Don Shuemaker expressed frustration that the project wasn’t already underway before the road collapsed.
“It concerns me that we spent so much time and had so many delays and then we had a catastrophic failure like this,” Shuemaker said. “I want people to know we have taken these issues seriously.”
O’Dell said the project was complicated and required several steps and approvals from various agencies. The last hiccup, he noted, was to figure out a way to do the work while still maintaining access for residents of the Moseby Ridge neighborhood.
The temporary roadway and the temporary crossing over Moseby Court will help in that regard. Once the crossing is finished, that should allow residents a way in and out of the neighborhood during the construction, O’Dell said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
