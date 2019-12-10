The City of Manassas has permission to place up to 10 red-light cameras at busy intersections in the city. Manassas City Council voted 5-1 to approve the measure Tuesday. Only Councilman Ian Lovejoy, R-At Large, voted against it.
Red-light cameras take photographs of vehicles that fail to stop or remain stopped at a red traffic light signals. The photos then go through a verification process before a ticket of up to $50 is mailed to vehicle operators.
Three other Northern Virginia locales – Arlington, Fairfax City and Alexandria – already have red-light camera systems.
Manassas City Police Chief Douglas Keen said the goal of the red-light cameras is to reduce traffic accidents at the most troubled intersections in Manassas.
“Safety has to be the top goal of this program with trying to make our intersections and our roadways safer not only for our citizens but for the citizens travelling through the City of Manassas,” Keen said.
The first red-light photo enforcement system will likely be installed at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Centerville Road, which has the highest accident rate of any intersection in the city, Keen said.
There will be a 30-day window during which police will issue warning tickets at intersections where red-light cameras are going to be installed. The city will also place notification signs within 500 feet of intersections at which a red-light monitoring system are installed.
The City of Manassas will contract with Conduent Transportation to place the cameras. A Conduent spokesperson explained during the Dec. 9 city council meeting that once violations are captured on camera, the photographs and video are sent to a processing center where a person conducts a review of the footage to confirm the violations.
The information is then sent to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to get the names and addresses of the registered vehicle owners. The photo evidence then undergoes a second review by Conduent before being sent to police who make a final determination about whether violations occurred.
If the violations are approved, the company mails a ticket to the operator of the vehicle.
The company will charge the City of Manassas a flat fee for the service, meaning the city will not make more money based on the number of violations issued, Keen said. The red-light cameras will come at “zero cost to taxpayers” because the violations will pay the flat fee, Keen said.
