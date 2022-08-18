Some say it sounds like a low roar combined with tinny, high-pitched whir. Others say it’s like sitting beside a fan that never stops spinning. However they describe it, residents of Great Oak, a subdivision of 291 homes outside Manassas, say they’ve had enough of the annoying and constant buzz emanating from four Amazon Web Service data centers recently constructed between Prince William Parkway and Godwin Drive.
Lori Haskell and her husband moved to Great Oak from New Hampshire three years ago without any idea that they’d soon be living beside data centers. Their first clue came in 2020 when loud explosions that seemingly came out of nowhere repeatedly shook the ground beneath their home, leaving cracks in their foundation, patio and even in an interior wall.
“My husband called me one day at work and said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but the house just shook,’” she recalled. “And this went on and on and on.”
Haskell said she finally called the fire department and found out the blasting was the result of the Amazon data centers being built next door. The construction required blasting to break through hard rock beneath the soil. Now that the building is complete, Haskell said, they are left with something almost as bad: the constant noise.
“If I’m outside, it’s a constant humming. It sounds like I’m next to a highway,” she said. “I wish it wasn’t brought to my attention because now it’s driving me crazy.”
“It’s like sitting next to a huge blowing fan,” said John Biess, who lives about a block away from the Haskells on Winged Elm Circle. “And you can hear a buzzing whir; like there’s a separate, smaller fan as well. It’s a lower pitch and a higher pitch.”
Biess and his wife, Gloria Capriotti, have lived in their home for 30 years and have put a lot of work into their lawn and gardens, even installing a few koi ponds. But they say they no longer spend much time outside.
“Going outside isn’t pleasant. … It can’t be enjoyed at all,” Biess said. “The only escape I have is if I have the TV turned up.”
Capriotti said the noise has left her feeling stressed out and constantly on edge.
“My personality has changed. I have become a snapping turtle with my husband,” she said. “Noise does that to human beings. … What’s upsetting is that there’s no escape from this noise. I can’t imagine spending my remaining years listening to this dreadful noise. We feel victimized.”
Dale Browne, the president of the Great Oak Homeowners Association, is a U.S. Navy submarine veteran and retired computer science engineer of 40 years who has helped oversee the construction of data centers in his professional career. He said he had no idea the data centers were being built so close to his neighborhood until he heard the blasting two years ago. Complaints about the noise started in April.
At first, Browne said, he couldn’t hear the noise from his own home, which is also on Winged Elm Circle but further away from the data centers. When he drove closer to the neighborhood’s entrance on Godwin Drive, where the homes are only about 600 feet from the Amazon buildings, he heard it loud and clear.
“When I came over to hear it, I was alarmed,” he said.
The neighborhood is close to other sources of noise, including traffic on Prince William Parkway and the Manassas Airport. But the data center noise is different, Browne said.
“This is just a constant thing, and it’s at an annoying frequency,” he said. “People say it’s irritating. … People say it bothers them physically.” Once you hear it, he adds: “You can’t unhear it.”
Amazon: Data center noise below county limits
Browne says he and his neighbors were initially nervous about going public with their data center noise woes. They are concerned about their home values and hoped they could work quietly with Prince William County and Amazon officials to rectify the problem. But after waiting two months for the first meeting, Browne shared his concerns during citizens’ time at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting in July.
Since then, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has asked county staff to look into possible changes to the county’s noise ordinance. For residential areas, the county’s ordinance limits noise to 60 decibels during the daytime (7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays) and to 55 decibels at night. In industrial areas, however, noise of up to 79 decibels is allowed in the daytime and up to 72 decibels at night.
Here's what that means in common terms: A “normal conversation” generally registers at about 60 decibels, while sound from a washing machine or a dishwasher is about 70 decibels. A reading of 79 decibels is akin to the sound of a gas-powered lawn mower, which can register up to 85 decibels. Anything over 70 decibels is generally annoying, and anything over 80 can cause hearing loss, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Small differences in decibel readings can mean big differences in the intensity of sound, however. Perceived sound about doubles with every three additional decibel points.
Although Great Oak abuts an industrial area, the county’s residential noise limits apply. But the county’s noise ordinance exempts air conditioning units from having to meet the lower nighttime limit. That’s an issue because the Great Oak residents say the bothersome noise is coming from the data centers’ cooling fans, which they say are situated behind louvered openings at the top of the buildings, which both circulate air to cool the computer servers and emit the noise.
“Data center cooling equipment is significantly larger and louder than residential human comfort systems,” Browne said.
Still more challenging for the residents, however, is that Amazon conducted a 48-hour sound study at Great Oak last month that showed that the average noise level detected from the data centers was within the county’s noise limits for residential areas. Amazon shared those results with the residents during their last meeting on Aug. 5, Browne said.
The study computed an “average” sound level based on measurements taken at 15-minute intervals in three areas of Great Oak. The noise measured the highest where homes are closest to the data center buildings – about 600 feet away. The average measures were 59.1 decibels during the day and 52.3 decibels at night, both of which are below the county’s limits.
Browne detailed the results in notes he shared with The Prince William Times. Amazon declined to answer specific questions about the sound study but released a statement saying, in part: “We engage our neighbors to invite their feedback, and recently participated in meetings with the local community where we relayed findings of a third-party study confirming we are operating below local noise limits.”
An Amazon spokesperson, who declined to be named, wouldn’t say what is causing the noise at the data centers or how many of the four data center buildings it is constructing next to Great Oak are fully operational. The statement, however, said: “AWS is committed to being a good member of the community, so we design and engineer our data centers to minimize the impact on our neighbors and the environment.”
News of the sound study frustrated Great Oak residents who say they never saw sound-monitoring equipment in the neighborhood and doubt the study was ever conducted. Instead, they point to a May 16 Prince William Police Department sound reading that measured the data center hum at 60.1 decibels from a resident’s yard. That measure is more than 5 decibels above the county’s nighttime limit.
Browne notes that the county ordinance pertains to instantaneous noise. “Using averages hides the issue,” he said.
The noise has been even worse in recent days, Browne said. On Friday, Aug. 12, a resident whose home is close to the Amazon campus measured the noise on his deck after 10 p.m. at 72 decibels, which Browne relayed to both Amazon and county officials in a heated email.
“That is 17 [decibels] OVER the [county’s] nighttime ordinance level and is ABSOLUTELY INTOLERABLE (Yes, ALL CAPS IS SCREAMING!),” he wrote.
Again, the resident reported the noise to police, Browne said.
Since the Aug. 5 meeting, Browne is trying to get a written report of the sound study as well as a meeting with Amazon engineers to better understand what is making the noise and how it can be attenuated. Browne says he’s frustrated with both Amazon and the county for not acting more quickly to address the noise. He wants Amazon to erect a barrier around the tops of the data centers to block the noise, and he wants county officials to amend the noise ordinance to regulate air-conditioning noise from commercial facilities – at the very least.
“What I want is for my neighbors to enjoy the peace they had before,” Browne said. “For 30 years, we had a neighborhood where you could sit on your back deck and enjoy your coffee. That has been taken away from us.”
Regarding the noise ordinance, Deputy County Executive and acting Planning Director Rebecca Horner said Tuesday that the county attorney is still researching what the county can regulate in terms of noise. It’s possible, she said, that the supervisors might have to pursue a new state law to allow them to specifically regulate data center noise.
“Once we know what we’re enabled to do, we will address the noise issue,” she said, noting that she hopes to have more answers by the time the county board meets again in September.
Wheeler did not answer an email seeking comment.
Predicting future data center noise
Data centers have become a source of major controversy in Prince William County within the last year mostly in response to a much bigger data center complex proposed near the Manassas National Battlefield Park. That project, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, aims to open about 2,100 acres in the county’s protected “rural crescent” to up to a maximum 27.6 million square feet of data centers -- enough to fill dozens of individual data center buildings, according to some calculations. (The actual number of buildings the proposal would allow, if approved, has not yet been publicly discussed.)
The Amazon data center complex behind Great Oak has four buildings, and four more are planned for an adjacent 62 acres also owned by a data center developer, according to county records.
The data centers behind Great Oak were approved by the previous board of county supervisors in October 2017. The rezoning application and resolution approving the data centers say nothing about noise. The approval was not controversial at the time.
For those who oppose the PW Digital Gateway – as well as the general creep of data centers closer to residential areas – the Great Oak noise complaints are a kind of canary in the coal mine.
The county currently has 38 operating data center buildings, but the Amazon data centers near Great Oak are some of the closest to existing homes. If the county approves the Devlin Technology Park, dozens of homes near Linton Hall and Devlin roads will also end up with data centers nearby. Data centers already underway in Gainesville along I-66 could also impact residential areas and schools.
John Lyver IV, a retired NASA nuclear safety program manager who has a doctorate degree in computational data science and informatics, has used sound measurements from Great Oak to estimate the noise levels that could be endured by several residential neighborhoods and public and private schools around the county in the near future if planned data centers come online. Lyver is a resident of Heritage Hunt and one of many residents there who have become active in efforts to oppose the PW Digital Gateway.
According to his analysis, which he recently shared with county officials, Great Oak homes could see noise levels rise to the high-60s in decibel range when all eight planned data centers are operational. Likewise, areas around Gainesville, including Heritage Hunt, could see noise levels in the high-60s and low-70s range by 2040, if the PW Digital Gateway is approved, he says.
Lyver’s analysis also notes that 20 public and private schools are less than a half-mile from planned data centers, and at least six of them – Bristow Run, Chris Yung and Piney Branch elementary schools; Gainesville Middle School; Gainesville High School and Pace West – could face data center noise in the mid to high 70 decibels in the coming years. Lyver’s analysis has not been independently verified.
“Noise is a medical issue,” Lyver said when asked about his analysis. “Noise causes a lot of stress related illnesses. … The county is knowingly putting these residents at risk by approving all of these data centers without putting noise restrictions on them.”
