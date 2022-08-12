Photo_News_Museum expansion_rendering.jpg

An artist’s rendering of the expanded Manassas Museum, which is expected to be finished next year. A new glass-enclosed exhibition hall will open to the outdoor courtyard.  

 Submitted
Photo_News_Museum expansion_check.jpg

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s Commonwealth History Fund, supported by Dominion Energy, awarded the Manassas Museum a $25,000 grant, which Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, right, announced at the July 28 groundbreaking. Holding the check is Vice Mayor Pam Sebesky, left. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.