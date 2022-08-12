After years of planning, the long-awaited renovation and expansion of the Manassas Museum is underway. City officials gathered for a July 28 ground-breaking ceremony to kick off construction on the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.
The 6,500-square-foot museum opened in its current location 30 years ago in 1992. The expansion will add 4,800 square feet of new space, including a 2,300-square-foot special exhibition hall and 1,650 square feet of new collection space. The addition will feature soaring glass walls that will open to an outdoor courtyard.
“The special exhibition hall is going to be a space that can function in multiple ways. … We can use it for exhibitions; the public can rent the space for events; and the way it is designed, it can be used for just indoor or both indoor and outdoor functions,” said Manassas Museum curator Mary Helen Dellinger.
Staff worked with architects GWWO of Baltimore to design a special exhibition hall that can be used separately from the other side of the museum for maximum flexibility, Dellinger said.
Additional public amenities including updated restrooms, a family bathroom and a space for nursing mothers are included in the expansion plans.
The City of Manassas will spend about $1 million in general funds and will borrow about $4.5 million in bonds to pay for the project. The remaining $1.2 million will come from other sources, including private donations.
The museum first opened in 1974 as a small assortment of artifacts housed in a building that once served as The National Bank on Main Street in Old Town. Dellinger said that when she was hired as curator in 2012, plans for renovating the current building were being discussed but were repeatedly delayed.
Planning began in earnest in 2018 in anticipation of the city’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2023. The museum has been closed for the last few months and will remain closed until the renovation and expansion is finished. In the meantime, the museum is still offering some programs and is operating its Echoes store out of a temporary space in the train depot.
Dellinger said she is overjoyed about the expansion for many reasons, one being that there will be more room to display the museum’s collection of more than 8,000 artifacts.
“The current exhibit space that we have is going to be completely redesigned,” Dellinger said, explaining that the museum’s new long-term exhibit space will be split into both long-term and temporary exhibit spaces.
“My goal is to be changing things out constantly, even in the long-term space. We’re going to want to see changing stories in there to keep that fresh and to keep telling diverse stories and featuring pieces out of our collection that I wouldn’t otherwise be able to be put on exhibit,” Dellinger said.
The long-term exhibition area will be divided into four spaces, Dellinger said, but only one exhibit has been identified so far. “The only one I can speak to now is our Native American culture exhibit featuring all the people that lived in Manassas before Europeans settled the area,” she said.
The museum has worked with the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia on the recent Native Legacy exhibition, and they have also partnered on developing programming. Additional exhibitions and programs will be featured as the museum, and the Patawomeck tribe’s relationship “continue[s] to evolve,” Dellinger said.
Charles “Bootsie” Bullock, chief of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony and recognized the partnership between the museum and the tribe. “The Patawomeck Tribe is greatly appreciative of our relationship with the Manassas Museum, and we look forward to that partnership and friendship for many years to come,” he said.
An exhibition committee is being formed to help staff decide on themes for the other three spaces, Dellinger said.
“I’ve tried to get a really diverse group of voices in the room. People who have not been historically associated with the museum to give us advice, people who represent different aspects of the community,” she explained. “Everybody’s voice matters, so we hope to create a space where we will be able to tell those stories and show those voices.”
Although Manassas is perhaps best known for its role in the Civil War, the museum will strive to tell other stories, Dellinger said.
“We need to be talking about other things. The Park Service tells the Civil War story. They do a great job out there, and we don't need to duplicate their efforts,” Dellinger said.
Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger praised the museum staff’s vision for the future of the museum at the groundbreaking.
“The staff of the museum has great plans for this new building as a place where we can continue to forge strong partnerships with organizations and members of our community. Many of the museum’s programs and exhibits reflect this drive toward inclusiveness,” she said.
Dellinger said that the museum’s goal is to share “unfiltered” and “unvarnished” stories.
“I know I’ve had some people in the past feel a little bit uncomfortable about some of the shows we’ve done. And that means we’re doing a good job because people are looking at the exhibit and reading it enough to react to it. So, that’s a good thing.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
