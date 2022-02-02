Manassas mom, 11 other Va. families file federal lawsuit challenging Youngkin's mask order

Tasha Nelson’s 10-year-old son, Jack, is a social kid who loves science and seeing his friends every day in his fourth-grade classroom in Manassas. Jack, who has cystic fibrosis, can only attend school in person, his mom says, because the City of Manassas is among 70 Virginia school divisions that continued universal masking despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to choose to send their kids to school without masks.
Jack’s disease causes long-lasting, irreversible lung damage and limits the ability to breathe over time. It also puts him at a greater risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19. Jack’s physician team at Johns Hopkins Medicine advised that Jack, who is vaccinated, can attend school as long as universal masking is in place.
“His doctors say that he needs to be surrounded by people who are masked so that he’s not only keeping his germs to himself, but they are keeping theirs to themselves,” Nelson said.
Jack swallows his pills, uses a nebulizer repeatedly and tolerates physical therapy so he can live his life, Nelson said, and that means going to school and learning with his peers.
“The plain fact is that Jack requires in-person instruction, services and supports for his educational needs to be met,” she added. “When he’s in school, he’s happy and he’s learning and succeeding and meeting his goals. And when he goes virtual or in home-bound, he is not.”
That’s why Nelson is now fighting Youngkin’s Executive Order 2, which makes mask-wearing optional in Virginia public schools, in court. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, Nelson and 11 other Virginia families with children with medical conditions that put them at a high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 filed a lawsuit in federal court in Charlottesville seeking a permanent injunction against the order.
The lawsuit asserts the order violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act – both of which say public schools cannot exclude students with disabilities or deny them equal access to their education. The laws also require public schools to provide reasonable modifications to allow students with disabilities an equal opportunity to benefit from their public education.
The plaintiffs further assert that Youngkin’s executive order makes parents of students with disabilities choose between their children’s education and their health and safety.
“[T]he Executive Order shows a reckless disregard for students with disabilities across Virginia” because it “prevents schools from taking reasonable steps to make sure their students can go to school and enjoy the same educational experiences as their friends,” said Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and one of the attorneys representing Nelson and the other parents.
In a press release, the plaintiffs’ attorneys said the families have children with various conditions, including cystic fibrosis, cancer, moderate to severe asthma, Down syndrome, lung conditions and weakened immune systems.
“Children with serious medical conditions need to feel safe at school. Mask mandates allow them to access the educational services to which they are entitled,” said Colleen Miller, executive director of the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, another of plaintiffs’ legal representatives.
The lawsuit is the third filed in recent weeks challenging Youngkin’s effort to allow parents to decide whether their kids wear masks in schools. Seven Virginia school divisions, including Prince William County schools, filed a joint lawsuit last week challenging the order as an illegal overreach of executive power over local school boards. That lawsuit will be heard by an Arlington County Circuit Court judge today, Wednesday, Feb. 2.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed an earlier lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Virginia asserting that Youngkin’s executive order violates a state law that requires public schools to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend universal masking in public schools.
Youngkin’s office did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email seeking comment about the latest lawsuit.
Eve Hill, a partner at Brown Goldstein & Levy, is one of the nation’s leading disability rights attorneys and lives in Virginia.
In an interview Tuesday with the Prince William Times, Hill said she agreed to represent the plaintiffs because the case “has just a tremendous impact on the education of kids with disabilities. We can’t keep making rules that leave out and push out kids with disabilities. We just can’t. This is in my backyard, and so it is my job to take these kinds of things on,” Hill said.
Hill said the case is important for all Virginia families with kids in schools, not just families with children who have disabilities. She said that Youngkin’s effort to make masks optional in schools has the potential to hurt every kid.
“Even if kids without disabilities are less likely to die or be hospitalized from the omicron variant, they still get very sick, which is not something that anyone needs because it interrupts their education,” Hill said. “And the more outbreaks we have in schools, the more likely schools are to switch to virtual learning, which people think is not ideal for many, many kids. So, we're trying to keep the schools safe so we can keep our kids in them -- all of our kids -- together, learning.”
The lawsuit also alleged a claim under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 because, like the ADA, ARPA preempts the governor's executive order.
“ARPA spent all this money on schools in Virginia and specifically says that [the funds] are for COVID response. … ARPA has told schools that they're responsible for complying with the CDC guidance, and the governor is interfering with the school’s abilities to meet their obligations under ARPA,” Hill said.
Hill said she is honored to represent all the plaintiffs in the case, including Nelson, because they are willing to use their names to challenge the mask mandate ban as illegal.
“They are saying, to the state, ‘We insist, and we are not going to hide about our insistence on your compliance with the law and your inclusion of our kids in public education.’”
Nelson said she is grateful for the representation and hopeful that she and the other plaintiffs will prevail because she says mask-wearing is simply a mitigation strategy that is the difference between whether her child can attend school or not.
“For somebody to say, ‘I don’t want my kid to wear a mask because it’s my choice and it shouldn’t affect you,’ is inaccurate,” Nelson said. “Your child being asked to wear a mask is not a boundary to their access to things. They can put on a mask and go to school, play sports, and go just about anywhere that they they’d like to go. But for children like mine, when their peers take their masks off, it’s a boundary. Jack can no longer go to school. Your choice is limiting my son’s access to his education.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.