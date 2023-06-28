Jordan Anderson, a Manassas man convicted in September 2022 of second-degree murder in connection in the 2019 fatal shooting of a DoorDash delivery man, has been sentenced to 87 years in prison, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announced Wednesday.
Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving sentenced Anderson on June 8 to “an active prison sentence” of 87 years, Ashworth said in a news release.
“The commonwealth’s attorney’s office wishes to thank all those involved that assisted in the successful prosecution of this case,” Ashworth said in a statement. “We are satisfied that the sentence of the court sends a clear message that violent gun crime has no place in our community.”
On Dec. 26, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Anderson and Ryan Walker, of Chantilly, entered the Denny’s Restaurant on Sudley Road and held several patrons and employees at gunpoint while attempting to rob the restaurant’s cash register.
The two never received any money because the restaurant’s manager fled the restaurant after they arrived. During the incident, about 22 people held at gunpoint, and two men were shot, one fatally.
Doordash deliveryman Yusef Ozgur was shot by Anderson as he and Walker were leaving the restaurant. Ozgur was holding the door open as he was shot and later died as a result of his injuries.
Many of the victims testified during the trial that they were terrified and scared for their lives during the incident. Anderson admitted during a police interrogation to shooting both Ozgur and the second victim but said that he hadn’t meant to kill anyone, according to court testimony.
The case was prosecuted by Ashworth, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christian Malott.
Ashworth said at the September 2022 trial that she planned to pursue a life sentence for Anderson.
Walker has also been charged with murder and several other offenses in connection with the incident. He is scheduled for a jury trial in February 2024, according to court records.
