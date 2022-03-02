A Manassas man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges involving the sale of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Richard Perez, 26, of Manassas, pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he was arrested for selling about 1,000 fake pills to an undercover police officer. Perez was also convicted of illegally possessing a firearm. He was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to 142 months in federal prison according to a joint news release from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Perez pleaded guilty to distributing pills made to resemble oxycodone and Percocet but that actually contained fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. An estimated four in 10 counterfeit pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. In 2021, more than 20 million such fake pills were seized by authorities nationwide, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Relatively cheap and easy to manufacture, fake prescription pills containing fentanyl have become increasingly prevalent over the past year, according to the DEA.
Perez first came under investigation in September 2020, when a confidential informant with Fairfax County police identified him as a potential drug trafficker, according to charging documents. The informant then messaged Perez via Snapchat to arrange a pill purchase with an undercover officer.
On Sept. 22, 2020, the informant and undercover officer met with Perez, who sold the officer 100 Xanax pills and 10 “Oxy 30s,” 30 milligram oxycodone pills. Perez and the officer then discussed a future pill purchase, and Perez “confirmed that the pills in question would contain fentanyl,” according to a court affidavit.
Over the following months, the undercover officer met with Perez another five times and purchased hundreds of “Oxy 30s,” which chemical analysis confirmed to contain fentanyl, the affidavit said. At each meeting, Perez arrived in a gray SUV driven by a woman, later determined to be his girlfriend, Kayla Land, of Fauquier County. Land was later charged as a co-conspirator and sentenced to three months in jail, according to plea agreement.
Additionally, as Perez and the officer arranged increasingly large pill orders, the two discussed the purchase of a firearm. Perez eventually agreed to sell the officer a semi-automatic rifle—described in text messages as an “A-R jawnt”—in exchange for $1,100, according to court documents.
On June 8, 2021, Fairfax County police officers, along with agents from the DEA, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Virginia State Police, arrested Perez and Land during a deal.
A subsequent search of the couple’s Manassas apartment, located in the 8100 block of Portwood Turn, an area off Sudley Road, yielded more counterfeit pills, marijuana, a jar containing mushrooms and $9,331 in cash, according to court filings. Authorities also seized a privately assembled pistol without a serial number—commonly known as a “ghost gun”—from the apartment, court
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.