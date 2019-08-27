A 21-year-old Manassas man has died as a result of injuries he suffered early Monday when he was hit by a road sign that was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.
The man was outside his vehicle, trying to retrieve his dog when the incident occurred, according to Virginia State Police.
Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, of Manassas, was hit by an arrow board sign after his own car collided with the both the sign and a guard rail in the right lane of eastbound I-64.
Gonzalez, who was driving a 2008 Nissan Maxima, veered off the road to the right, hitting both objects, before veering left and into the median, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
A second car, 2018 Audi sedan driven by an adult male, stopped with his hazard lights on in the left travel lane to assist Gonzalez, who was outside his vehicle trying to catch his dog, Geller said in a news release.
A third car, a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by an adult female, struck the arrow board sign, which was lying in the roadway. The sign then struck the Audi and Gonzalez as he was outside of his vehicle. Unfortunately, Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries, Geller said.
The incident was reported to state police at about 2:18 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. It occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 203-mile marker.
The man who was driving the Audi was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Geller said.
A female driver and adult male, who was sitting in the front seat of the 2008 Nissan Altima, were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.