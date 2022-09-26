A pedestrian died over the weekend after being struck by two vehicles Friday night while he was attempting to cross Sudley Road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.
The victim, Juan Torres Lizama, 54, of Manassas, died at an area hospital on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Officer Wade Dickinson, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Officers were called to the area of Sudley Road and Stream Walk Lane, a commercial area near a Harbor Freight, Bob Evans and other stores and restaurants, at 9:48 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in response to a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by a 27-year-old Manassas Park man, was traveling south on Sudley Road near Stream Walk Lane when it struck Lizama, who was not walking in a crosswalk, Dickinson said in a news release.
After the initial impact, Lizama was struck by a second vehicle, a 2010 Toyota Prius, driven by a 30-year-old man of Alexandria, the release said.
Both drivers remained at the scene.
Investigators have determined that neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs were factors for either driver. No charges had been announced in connection with the incident as of Sunday, Sept. 25.
