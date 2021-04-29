You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manassas man charged in Remington homicide linked to the scene by court-ordered ankle monitor

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_Jose Pereira Mugshot.jpg

Jose Vidal Pereira

One of the three Manassas men arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Remington man was linked to the scene of the crime by data from his court-ordered ankle monitor, according to charging documents. 

Jose Vidal Pereira, 31, of Manassas, is one of four people who have been arrested and charged with murder and other felonies in connection with the April 22 death of Charles “Trip” Bopp III, 24, who was shot and killed when he interrupted what law-enforcement officers believe was a burglary at his home in Remington, located in Fauquier County. 

Bopp was found dead at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, lying near his vehicle on the lawn of his home, located in the 1900 block of Freeman’s Ford Road. 

Remembering ‘Trip’ Bopp

Remembering ‘Trip’ Bopp

Twenty-four-year-old Charles William “Trip” Bopp, III, the son of E. Sue Smith Bopp and Charles W. Bopp, Jr. of Remington, was a passionate dairy farmer, whose early years were spent preparing him for a life on the farm. He was killed April 22 during an apparent daytime burglary at his home in Remington.

Pereira was arrested in Aug. 12, 2020, on drug charges including possession and conspiracy to distribute a schedule I or II drug, according to court records. 

He was released from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on Sept. 2, 2020, on “intensive pre-trial supervision, according to court records. 

Pereira was wearing an ankle monitor as one of the conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest. 

"The GPS location from his ankle monitor shows him at [Bopp's home] at 5:26:54 p.m.," the document says, which is "consistent with the time frame that the murder took place."

Surveillance video also put a 2008 Saturn Vue owned by Pereira's father at Bopp's home around the same time, the complaint says. 

Pereira is charged with first-degree murder, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony in connection with Bopp’s death. 

The other two Manassas men charged in connection with Bopp's death are Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, who was arrested on Monday, April 26, in Texas, and Darren Nathaniel Davis, 36, who was arrested Wednesday, April 28, by Fauquier sheriff’s deputies. Both are being held without bond.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested Saturday, April 24. She is charged with first-degree murder and entering a dwelling with intent to commit a felony and was denied bond in a court hearing Thursday. 

Pereira has criminal record dating back more than decade. In 2009, he was convicted on drug distribution charges and sentenced to seven years of probation. 

In 2013, he was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of distributing marijuana and one count of shooting in a public place. He was sentenced to seven months in jail on those charges. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to another year in jail for violating the terms of his probation. 

Contact information for Pereira's attorney was not immediately available.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters