A 21-year-old Manassas man was arrested Tuesday after an 8-year-old girl reported that man exposed himself to her while she was shopping with her mother at a Walmart in Manassas, according to police.
Police responded to the Walmart store, 8386 Sudley Road in Manassas, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. The investigation determined a man followed the girl through the store before eventually exposing himself to her, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County police, said in a press release.
The girl immediately told her mother who attempted to confront the suspect before he fled the store. There was no physical contact between the man and the victim, Carr said.
Following the investigation, officers located William Alexander Parada Rivas, 21, at his Manassas residence and arrested him for indecent liberties and indecent exposure in connection with the incident. Rivas was being held without bond Thursday at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.