Manassas man, 19, dies after construction vehicle accident in Manassas

A 19-year-old Manassas man died on Monday, May 10, from injuries he sustained in an accident that occurred while loading a construction vehicle onto a trailer, according to Prince William County police.
Police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said the man was driving a 2020 Cast Loader 28T lumber grapple up a ramp and onto the trailer when the loader operator put the vehicle into reverse and veered to the right, causing the lumber grappler to overturn and fall off the trailer.
The operator of the lumber grapple, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle before the vehicle fell and landed on top of him, Carr said.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on May 10.
The incident occurred at the 8500 block of Smith Lane in Manassas.
Police identified the operator of the 2020 Cast Loader 28T lumber Grapple as Manuel Reyes, 19, of Manassas. Speed, Alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police officials said.
