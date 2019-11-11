Police are searching for man who robbed the La Neveria Michoacana ice cream shop in Manassas at gunpoint just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Officers reported to the shop, located at 7250 Centreville Road, at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, to investigate the robbery. An employee told police the robber brandished a handgun before demanding money, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County police.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.
Police are looking for a white man, unknown age, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt over his face, black jacket, black pants and white shoes, police said.
