The Hampton Inn Manassas recently unveiled its new LOVE sign, which was created with the help of Unity Reed High School student artists and Manassas Boy Scout Troop 1185.
The new LOVE sign, which is the eighth in Prince William County, is on display at 7295 Williamson Blvd.
Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.
The Hampton Inn Manassas “LOVEwork” is one of more than 300 giant LOVE signs in communities across the commonwealth.
"Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most," said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We are excited that Hampton Inn Manassas will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Hampton Inn Manassas LOVEwork is no exception, according to a news release.
Unity Reed High School Art Club painted the LOVE letters to coincide with a pollinator garden already located on the property. Once the sign was installed, Boy Scout Troop 1185 landscaped the area by planting more flowers, setting stones, and mulching to earn hours towards their conservation goal.
“This LOVEwork sign was installed not only for tourists visiting Prince William County but for the community as well, so we were really excited to have the opportunity to partner with Unity Reed High School Art Club and Scout Troop 1185 to bring this project to life. They all did an amazing job, and we are really proud of how it turned out,” said Jennifer Decker, general manager of the Hampton Inn Manassas.
