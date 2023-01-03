A Manassas family of four added a new baby daughter on Monday, Jan. 2, making her the first baby of the new year born at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center.
Manassas parents Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez welcomed Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez into the world at 3:01 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Alaia Samara weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 21.25 inches long, according to a UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center news release.
Alaia Samara was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers and Leah Pearson at the hospital’s family birth center.
When she heads home with her parents, Alaia will join her siblings, Alana, 3, and Ezekiel, 1, who live in Manassas.
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center became part of UVA Health in 2021 and is a 70-bed community hospital with services in emergency, surgery, imaging, women’s and children’s health, heart and vascular, cancer care and rehabilitation, the release said.
