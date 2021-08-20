Manassas councilwoman to run for U.S. Congress

Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Ellis is seeking the Republican nomination for United States Congress in Virginia’s 10th Congressional district.
Ellis, a small business owner and healthcare manager, was first elected to Manassas City Council in 2018. She ran for Manassas City mayor in 2020, losing by less than two points to now-Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. Ellis owns and operates Tackle Management, a marketing firm based in Manassas.
“As a small business owner and elected official, I will continue to fight against higher taxes and wasteful spending,” Ellis said in a press release. “... Growing up in the trades, helping my family’s auto repair shop, I learned to be a champion of our small businesses, and I will continue to help them succeed during this pandemic that has deeply impacted our economy.”
The 10th Congressional district is currently held by two-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), who was first elected in 2018.
Ellis joins a field of five other candidates – Clay Percle, John Beatty, Paul Lott, Monica Carpio and Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville – who are seeking the Republican nomination to run for the seat in November 2022, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission.
Virginia’s 10th District includes all of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counites, parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, and the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Winchester. President Joe Biden won the district with 59% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election.
