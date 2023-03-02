Smoking materials that were improperly tossed into outside mulch are to blame in a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused moderate damage to a commercial building in the Sudley area of Manassas, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to a reported fire in the offices of Miller Musmar CPA in the 10500 block of Crestwood Drive in Manassas at 4:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1. They arrived to find smoke showing from the attic. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The county fire marshal’s office determined the fire was ignited by smoking materials improperly discarded into mulch surrounding the building, Smolsky said.
“Smoking materials should never be discarded in or around combustible materials,” Smolsky said in a news release release.
Rather, the fire department urges residents to throw away used cigarettes and cigars with water, especially in periods of drought, or in non-combustible containers to ensure they are no longer lit, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.