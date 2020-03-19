City of Manassas officials have closed all city buildings to public until further notice, a move that went into effect today, Thursday, March 19.
City Manager W. Patrick Pate made the decision “out of an abundance of caution and concern for city residents and staff and given the rapidly evolving situation with novel coronavirus,” City of Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince said in a news release.
During the closure, residents can still access city services via phone or visit the city website for information, to pay bills, to report concerns or complete city business.
Additionally, the city announced there will be no water or electric shutoffs during the pandemic event, the release said.
For social service appointments, call 703-361-8277. Public benefits can be submitted electronically online or by phone at 855-635-4370.
To pay utility bills, contact customer service 703-257-8245. To pay the treasurer’s office, call 703-257-8242. To contact the Manassas City Police Department non-emergency line, call 703-257-8000.
