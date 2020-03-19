City of Manassas officials have closed all city buildings to the public until further notice, a move that went into effect Thursday.
But city officials are also keeping the parks open and have placed a 15-minute limit on parking along Center and Battle streets to encourage take-out ordering from local restaurants.
"We want to make sure our businesses are taken care of as much as we can," said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
Things are already pretty quiet in Old Town Manassas as city residents hunker down -- mostly at home -- during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
But City Manager W. Patrick Pate made the decision to close city buildings “out of an abundance of caution and concern for city residents and staff and given the rapidly evolving situation with novel coronavirus,” Prince said.
"The lobby of the police station will still be open because we want people to be able to come in to report crimes," Prince said.
But all other city buildings, including the Manassas Museum, City Hall, public works, social services, the fire and rescue department headquarters and the animal shelter are closed to the public.
And while Manassas City parks are open, all parks and recreation department events and those scheduled at the Harris Pavilion have been canceled at least through Tuesday, April 14, Prince said.
Events such as Friday night "Sip n' Shops" are also canceled, and the opening of the city's farmers market has been pushed off until further notice, she said.
The city's police and fire and rescue departments are responding to calls as usual, but callers are being asked if anyone feeling ill before officers arrive, Prince said.
If the answer is yes, officers are suiting up with protective gear such as masks and gloves. The city has enough personal protective gear in stock for now, Prince said.
The city council met briefly Monday night to approve tax rates to advertise ahead of upcoming deliberations on the city budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
But the council does not have any meetings on the calendar until Monday, April 13, so the city is taking a wait-and-see approach on meetings for now, Prince said.
Some stores, restaurants and bars are mostly still open in Old Town Manassas, but take-out orders are encouraged. The parking time limit on Center and Battle streets is aimed at facilitating quick stops for take-out customers, Prince said.
While city buildings are closed, residents can still access city services via phone or visit the city website for information, to pay bills, to report concerns or to complete city business.
Additionally, the city announced there will be no water or electric shutoffs during the pandemic event, the release said.
For social service appointments, call 703-361-8277. Public benefits can be submitted electronically online or by phone at 855-635-4370.
To pay utility bills, contact customer service 703-257-8245. To pay the treasurer’s office, call 703-257-8242. To contact the Manassas City Police Department non-emergency line, call 703-257-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.