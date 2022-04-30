City of Manassas homeowners will pay about $234 more in real estate taxes next year under the proposed $271.6 million budget the city council hammered out during a work session last week.
The Manassas City Council took a series of straw votes Wednesday, April 27 on the new spending plan amid discussions about city staffing needs and what should be done to mitigate the impacts of rising property values and used car values – both of which would push tax bills higher unless tax rates are cut.
The council informally agreed to reduce the existing real estate tax rate by 8.7 cents from $1.222 to $1.135 per $100 in assessed value while keeping the city’s personal property tax and fire and rescue tax rates unchanged. Under the proposal, the combined real estate tax and fire and rescue levy would total $1.342 per $100 in assessed value.
Because Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger (D) was at a mayor’s conference, Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky (D) ran the work session. During the informal two-and-a-half-hour meeting, only four “head nods” were needed from councilmembers to informally approve a decision. The straw votes were needed so City Manager W. Patrick Pate can prepare the ordinances necessary to formally adopt the 2023 budget, which is expected to occur at the council’s May 9 meeting.
Rising vehicle values
Regarding the personal property tax rate, or the tax paid on vehicles, Councilmember Mark Wolfe (D) said Manassas City has the second-lowest rate in Northern Virginia next to Manassas Park, which charges $3.60 per $100 in assessed value. Prince William County has the third-lowest rate at $3.70, while Fairfax County’s is $4.54 and Fauquier County’s $4.65.
The average value of a vehicle in the City of Manassas is $9,200, and the median value $5,930, Pate said. Because of the rise in used car values, retaining the current rate is estimated to raise an additional $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Pate advised that the council could spend the additional $1.8 million on city improvements and other priorities, reduce the rate or use the money to offset a reduction in the real estate tax rate. The $1.8 million equates to about a 3-cent decrease in real estate tax rate, Pate said.
The council agreed to maintain the current $3.60 personal property tax rate and use the extra $1.8 million to offset a reduction in the real estate tax rate.
In his proposed budget, Pate had recommended a 5.7-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate, dropping it from $1.222 to $1.165, resulting in an average residential tax bill increase of $343 for fiscal year 2023.
After discussion about increasing home values and the expected $1.8 million bump in vehicle tax revenue, the council agreed to reduce the real estate tax rate by another 3 cents. Wolfe said cut would reduce the average residential tax bill increase by $109, bringing it to $234. The average non-residential bill would see a $465 reduction. Under the proposed rates, real estate tax revenue would rise 2.65% overall, Pate said.
Council Member Theresa Coates Ellis, one of the council’s two Republicans, advocated for cutting the real estate tax rate another 3.5 cents to an overall rate of $1.307, an amount she said would keep tax bills flat. Ellis said the city should reduce taxes for families when other costs are rising. She said that a 6.5-cent reduction would equate to $4 million that should be removed from the budget. Ellis said that the council should “reallocate funds and cut where necessary” so city operations can become “leaner and meaner.”
Wolfe shot back that resident surveys and feedback he has received from constituents indicate they are “appreciative of the level of services [the city provides] and frankly continue to ask for more.” He said that people continue to want to live in the city because it is a “community of quality.” He said that people want good city services, which cost money, noting that the average residential tax bill last year was $4,641, which is comparatively small to those who live in Maryland. Those who want to pay less, he said, should “go live in Culpeper.”
“You want it, you’ve got to pay for it,” he said.
The proposed budget includes a 3% average merit increase and a 2% market adjustment totaling a 5% raise for city staff. Similarly, the Manassas City Public School Board said it was providing a cost-of-living adjustment and step increase for all staff totaling 5%.
At the meeting, the council agreed to increase city funds allocated to nonprofits to $150,000, resulting in an increase of $11,000 for each. Such a bump in funding is unusual, given that the last time the city increased its budget for nonprofits was in 2014 when each received a $1,000 increase. Wolfe said money going to nonprofits is a “force multiplier for good in the community.”
The council also agreed to add three full-time firefighter positions at a cost of $300,000. According to Pate, these positions will allow the fire department to staff all of their equipment with career firefighters around the clock. Councilmembers Lynn Forkell Greene (R) and Ellis objected, noting there are already 16 openings for firefighters out of 69 positions.
The council agreed to include funds for a new equity and inclusion position in the budget. Pate said that the council plans to do additional work drafting a job description this fall. The council will determine if a position will be advertised and filled after continued discussions about scope of job responsibilities, he said.
Finally, the council agreed to raise the annual salaries for mayor and city council members to $20,000 and $18,000, respectively, which is the state cap, effective July 1, 2023.
City council members are currently paid $15,759, while the mayor’s salary is already at the $20,000 cap. The council’s previous policy was to boost mayor and city council salaries annually at the same average raise for city staff. Because the council members would reach the state cap under the planned 5% raise for city employees, the council decided to make the change within the fiscal year 2023 budget. The move will cost about $12,000 and will eliminate the need for any further administrative actions by human resources and payroll staff.
