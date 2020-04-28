As COVID-19 continues to impact local government budgets, Manassas City Council members are mulling whether to reduce the city’s real estate property tax rate or maintain the current rate of $1.48 per $100 of assessed value.
Before the pandemic, City Manager Patrick Pate proposed lowering the tax rate to $1.44 per $100 of assessed value. At that rate, the average residential tax bill would still increase by 3.5% in 2021 due to an increase in home assessments.
Pate, in a March 9 letter to Manassas City Council, said the city had seen an historic expansion in 2019, including $133 million in new construction that will add to the city’s real estate assessments for the new year.
“This is the largest increase in private development that we are aware of in the city’s history, surpassing all known new growth amounts over the past several years,” Pate said.
For average real estate tax bills to remain identical to those residents received in 2020, the real estate property tax would need to be lowered to$1.422 per $100 of assessed value, a rate known as the “lowered tax rate.”
Pate’s proposed $253 million budget is an overall 3.5% increase over the current budget of $244 million.
Citizens weighed in via email and in person on the city’s proposed real estate tax rate at Monday night’s public hearing. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, citizens were encouraged to email their comments, which were then read aloud by city staff during the hearing.
Manassas resident Thomas Hittinger requested city council cancel its proposed tax increase until the economy recovers.
“My single-family house appraisal has gone up in 2021 but now is worth considerably less since the appraisal due to the recession,” Hittinger said in an email. “I love living here and appreciate the government services but please don't proceed with business as usual when we have less household income than ever.”
Manassas resident Stephen Hersch said the real estate tax rate should remain at $1.48 to provide additional funding for the city’s school and public safety departments.
“The proposed 4-cent cut to the real property tax rate would drastically impair the city’s financial flexibility as we enter a period of great economic uncertainty and starve the city of the additional revenue necessary to adequately fund the schools,” Hersch said in an email.
Pate’s proposed budget will include performance adjustment increases averaging 3% for city employees, as well as nine new positions, including two full-time social services positions and one full-time and one part-time red-light photo enforcement officers.
The proposed budget also includes $59.8 million for city schools, a 2% or $1 million increase over the current year.
Manassas City Council has one additional budget work session scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29. City council is scheduled to adopt the 2021 budget at its meeting on Monday, May 11.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
