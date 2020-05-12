Manassas City residents’ real estate tax bills are going up in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
The Manassas City Council adopted its 2021 budget Monday night, reducing the city’s real estate property tax rate from the current rate of $1.48 per $100 of assessed value down to $1.46.
But while the tax rate is going down, the average annual real estate tax bill will still go up by about $14 per month due to an increase in home assessments.
Council approved the tax rate in a 4-2, party-line vote, with all four Democratic councilmembers voting in favor of the $1.46 tax rate and the two Republican councilmembers voting against it.
Those voting in favor of the tax rate included City Councilmembers Michelle Davis-Younger, Pam Sebesky, Ralph Smith and Mark Wolfe, while those voting against it included Councilmembers Theresa Coates-Ellis and Ian Lovejoy.
The real estate tax rate adopted Monday, May 11, is a 2-cent increase over the $1.44 rate proposed by City Manager Patrick Pate earlier this year.
Pate, in a March 9 letter to Manassas City Council, said the city had seen an historic expansion in its tax base in 2019, including $133 million in new construction that will add to the city’s real estate assessments for the new year.
The adopted budget, with the real estate tax increase, will add about $1 million to Pate’s proposed budget.
The council voted to set aside those additional funds brought in by the tax increase to be used to pay for targeted staff raises, add three new firefighting positions and to set aside money toward the replacement of Jennie Dean Elementary School, the oldest school in the city’s school division, if possible.
Sebesky proposed holding those funds and reviewing the budget situation regularly to better understand the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Essentially what I’m asking for is a quarterly review that we all can go through, since there’s so much unforeseen that we don’t know about,” Sebesky said. “And these are the priorities, if for some reason the funding were made available, that would be considered.”
Lovejoy said in a Facebook post made after the vote that the real estate tax increase, and the funding it may provide for new staff raises and the Jennie Dean school replacement, “will likely not be enough money to support all (or any) of those priorities.”
Lovejoy added that while the increase was seemingly small at around $14 per month on average, the increase could be a “big deal” for unemployed citizens and struggling businesses.
Wolfe said on a phone call Tuesday he is pleased Manassas was able to reduce the real estate tax rate, even though it resulted in a tax increase.
“We were only able to do that because of the growth that we’ve experienced in Manassas,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe added that the additional tax revenue will enable the city to continue to pay for “critical” government services, such as the social services department, which he said will “absolutely” see an increased need during the COVID-19 crisis.
“No one is asking for less government services right now,” Wolfe said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
