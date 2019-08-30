Manassas National Battlefield Park will commemorate the 157th anniversary of the Second Battle of Manassas, also known as Second Bull Run, this weekend with walking tours, living history demonstrations and weapon-firing demonstrations.
Park historians will offer extended walking tours covering key phases of the Second Battle of Manassas, with the first tour on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. at Brawner Farm, according to a news release.
On Saturday and Sunday, the walking tours continue at various locations in the park throughout each day. Each tour lasts from 60 to 90 minutes.
Living history demonstrations will take place at Brawner Farm on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. They will include portrayals of camp life, drill and historic weapons firing.
Living historians will portray Union and Confederate soldiers from regiments engaged at Second Manassas. Historic weapons firing demonstrations will occur at noon and 2 p.m. each day, according to an event press release.
All programs and activities are rain or shine, free of charge, and are intended to appeal to visitors of all age ranges and interest levels. Full details and program times can be found at www.nps.gov/mana or by calling 703-361-1339.
Organizers recommend dressing for the weather and staying hydrated throughout the event.
