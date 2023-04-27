The Manassas National Battlefield Park is strongly objecting to a developer’s proposal to put data centers up to 75 feet tall in the Prince William Digital Gateway, a massive new data center corridor slated for more than 2,100 acres north and west of the park.
“The Park’s highest priority for the preservation of the viewshed is to have the buildings not be visible from park lands,” wrote acting park Superintendent James Bailey in a February letter to county planners.
Bailey noted that a Comprehensive Plan Amendment passed by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Nov. 1, 2022, limits buildings to 45 feet in two zones closest to the battlefield, unless the developer can show the data centers would not be seen. Bailey said the QTS rezoning application for its data centers shows “blatant disregard for the CPA,” and demanded it be redone to address his objections.
In an interview Tuesday, Bailey reiterated his concerns. “From the standpoint of the park, we don’t understand why, right off the bat, they want to change all of the heights that were set by the CPA,” he said.
In his letter, Bailey had written that even buildings 45 feet tall might be too high, “as it is possible a 45 (foot) building will still constitute an adverse effect and impact on the park’s historic integrity.”
Bailey said he was skeptical of siting some taller data center buildings farther from the park as well.
The objections are contained in a file of comments from 21 government agencies and other organizations reacting to three rezoning applications for projects known as Digital Gateway North, Digital Gateway South, and Compass Datacenters Campus 1. The first two are to be developed by QTS Data Centers, and the third by Compass, whose application was filed by H&H Capital Acquisitions.
Together, the rezoning applications seek permission to transform about 1,600 acres of homes and small farms into what would become one of the largest data center corridors in Virginia.
The area’s remaining 500 acres are slated to remain open space, according to the overarching CPA the supervisors approved for the development last fall.
Gateway South consists of two separate zones that abut the battlefield on its northern and western borders. Gateway North is roughly a mile and a half north of the battlefield. Both are being developed by QTS.
The Compass properties cut a broad swath north and west of the park, starting a quarter mile away and running to a point three miles distant.
The CPA allows for different building heights in the three different areas, with those farther from the battlefield – such as Digital Gateway North -- allowed to be taller. Still, Bailey objected to proposed building heights there as well, noting that the CPA allows no more than 85-foot-tall buildings there, while QTS proposes up to 100 feet.
QTS says in its application that “height suitability is under evaluation.” But Bailey noted that no analysis has been provided. He asked that structure heights be coordinated with battlefield management.
In an April 25 statement, QTS said its team had met with battlefield staff, the county’s archeologist, and county planners last month – presumably after Bailey sent his letter – “to provide a detailed overview of its viewshed analysis.”
Bailey, however, said Wednesday, April 26, that the meeting he recalled did not change his mind. “After that presentation we have the same concerns,” he said.
The QTS statement, from spokesman Nick DeSarno, also said QTS plans to submit an “extensive viewshed study and additional supporting materials” to the county this Friday, April 28.
QTS says it will limit data centers closest to the battlefield to 60 feet
At a QTS event in Woodbridge Tuesday evening, project attorney Antonio Calabrese elaborated. He said QTS would change its application to propose that the buildings closest to the battlefield would be no taller than 60 feet. The building themselves would be 43 feet tall with an additional 15 feet of rooftop equipment.
Calabrese said the company’s viewshed analyses would show that the data centers would not be seen from the battlefield except from one point in the park – and QTS would plant trees to screen that view.
Still, even if QTS conforms to the 45-foot height limits, not everyone will be happy. County archeologist Justin Patton noted that one modeled analysis in the comprehensive plan showed that even 35-foot-tall structures “will be visible from various observation points” on the battlefield.
“The applicant does not propose how to mitigate adverse effects to the landscape of the Manassas Battlefield Historic district,” Patton wrote in a March 31 letter to QTS.
Christopher Perez, the county’s principal planner for the QTS project, also objected to the 75-foot-high buildings. In comments filed on March 31, he wrote: “What is proposed is not consistent with the CPA policies.”
Perez noted that the CPA allowed for buildings taller than 45 feet, but only if a viewshed analysis shows there would be no impact on park views. No such analysis had been submitted, Perez said in an April 24 email. But he said QTS had promised one would arrive in its next application submittal. He had called the analyses “critical to the review of the project.”
Battlefield also objects to Compass' 100-foot data centers
Compass, the other data center developer involved in the project, submitted a preliminary viewshed analysis. In his comments about the Compass application, the acting battlefield superintendent noted that according to the model, 90-foot-high buildings will be visible from one park location near the Brawner Farm. For this reason, he opposed a request from Compass that buildings be allowed to go as high as 100 feet, “given the increased possibility of adverse effects.”
In March 2022, then-park Superintendent Brandon Bies sent a letter to the planning commission and the board of supervisors stating strong opposition to any CPA that would allow a massive data center development near the park.
Bies said he had “grave concerns” about “potential irreparable harm” from the data centers, especially on views.
But with the supervisors’ approval of the CPA approved in November 2022, after a highly contentious process, it was left to the next acting park superintendent Bailey to comment on the rezoning applications. (A new park superintendent, Kristofer Butcher, took office April 24. He could not be reached for comment by press time).
Still, it was concerns about the visibility of data centers from the battlefield and from nearby residential areas that moved the county to require that developers do viewshed analyses to support their building height plans. The CPA contains some examples, modeling the places where data center buildings ranging 35 feet to 105 feet would be visible.
Perez, the county planner, also said that while a viewshed analysis is not required for Heritage Hunt, which borders the data center corridor on the west, he recommended it be done. Compass did include a Heritage Hunt visual analysis, but there is none in the QTS package.
Bill Wright, who lives in Heritage Hunt and has actively fought the data center development, wants to see one.
“What makes it important is that putting an industrial development right next to a residential area -- and a retirement area to boot -- is an incompatible land use. So if they're going to do it anyway, I think that they should require a viewshed analysis at least to minimize the impact.”
Concern over impacts to Civil War gravesites
Several Compass zones are close to land owned by the American Battlefield Trust, which could be listed on the national Register of Historic Places, according to Patton. Patton wrote that viewshed analyses should be done for those properties as well.
Patton had other concerns about the projects and their effects on the battlefield and its environs. He said archival documents indicate that Confederate soldiers camped on Pageland Lane after the first battle of Manassas, and that soldiers died in those camps from measles. While there are no records as to where they were buried, he wrote that it should be assumed they were buried on site.
He asked that the developers modify their zoning applications to reflect the lengthy and detailed processes required in state regulations for archaeological evaluations, reporting and mitigation if sites are disturbed.
The Prince William County Historical Commission recently asked that the Digital Gateway South project delineate cemeteries and survey military sites. It asked that both QTS and Compass identify areas for the reinterment of discovered human remains and provide a contractor to oversee the handling of remains.
In their applications, both Compass and QTS said they will comply with all federal and state laws governing removal and reinterment of remains.
The Prince William County Historical Commission has long been opposed to the data center project. On September 13, 2022, the commission voted to recommend denial of the CPA. With the passage of the CPA, the commission was asked to comment on the rezoning applications.
In its most recent comments, it asked QTS, whose Digital Gateway South is closest to the battlefield, to “provide a detailed description of how to mitigate the destruction of the battlefield landscape and historic resources.”
In its April 25 statement, QTS said the company “looks forward to continuing a productive partnership as we work towards deploying a thoughtful development strategy that will preserve the historical significance and aesthetic beauty of the area.”
Reach Peter Cary at pcary@fauquier.com
