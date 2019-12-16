Manassas Ballet Theatre will present a “Salute to the Military” for the opening night of its production of “The Nutcracker” on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Salute to the Military is a ceremony that celebrates and honors all military members as well as all first responders for their service, according to a MBT news release.
The ceremony includes the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra playing the national anthem and the four service anthems, a color guard, a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace,” and the introduction of the honoree—this year, Marie Komyathy.
MBT is offering a free ticket to this night’s performance to all military members and first responders. Discounts are offered for additional tickets and for tickets to other performances.
When Marie Komyathy joined the Civil Air Patrol as a junior in high school, little did she know that rifle training at the Naval Reserve Armory would lead to a lifetime involved with the military and veterans.
After graduation, Komyathy finished nursing school in 1948 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1950. She served at the Newport, Rhode Island, and Charleston, South Carolina, Naval Hospitals during the Korean War, according to a biography provided by MBT.
“Marie’s best memory of her service was awaiting the planes arriving with wounded soldiers from the battlefield. Their only question was ‘when can I go back?’ This made such an impression on her that she continues to work with veterans today,” the MBT news release said.
After active duty, Komyathy married an Army Air Corps veteran who served during World War II and remained committed to veterans and serving through her work with various organizations.
She served Vietnam veterans with the Veterans Coalition in Beacon, New York, and volunteered at the Veterans Home in Omaha, Nebraska, as crafts coordinator.
Komyathy serves both the VFW and American Legion in Manassas, currently serving as the Youth Committee Chair for American Legion Post 10. Komyathy is also a charter member of the Women in Military Service to America Memorial at Arlington Cemetery and enjoys greeting veterans arriving in D.C. on honor flights.
“Marie’s legacy to her service is to help our children learn more about veterans – who they are and why they serve. With children and grandchildren who proudly served, she began this education at home and carries it into our community today,” the news release said.
Komyathy supports the Manassas Ballet Theatre “because she believes classical arts are becoming lost in our society and she wants children to see the benefits of the arts,” the news release said.
For more information about the performance and show times visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Tickets start at $40 and are available at Hylton.calendar.gmu.edu or 888-945-2468. MBT performances are held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA, 20110.
