A Manassas-area man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm Saturday after a round discharged from his handgun entered two of his neighbors’ homes.
On Saturday, July 12, at 9:12 p.m., Prince William County police officers responded to a residence located on the 11200 block of Wortham Crest Circle to investigate a reported firearms violation, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release,
Police said that Jacob Michael Lam was handling his handgun in his townhouse when a round discharged.
The round traveled through the shared residential wall of the neighbor’s home and exited the home via the opposite wall before entering an additional home through the second story window,”Carr said in the news release.
No injuries or additional property damage were reported, police said.
Police said Lam “immediately checked on the welfare of his neighbors and contacted the police.”
Lam,24, of Wortham Crest Circle, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He was released on a summons to appear in court in Sept. 22.
