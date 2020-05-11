A Manassas-area man was arrested Friday after, police said, he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl.
Officers responded to a residence in the Manassas area of Prince William County at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, May 8, to investigate a sexual assault, Prince William County police said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that a 10-year-old girl “was inappropriately touched by another resident of the home” earlier that morning, according to the news release.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded and determined the man “gave money to the victim before inappropriately touching her.”
The suspect fled the residence before police arrived. Detectives were later able to contact the suspect, who responded to the police station. No injuries were reported.
Francisco Misael Espinoza Cubias, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery in connection with the incident. He was held without bond, the release said.
