Man shot, woman arrested in Manassas-area domestic dispute

  • Updated
  • 0
Prince William County police take a woman into custody shooting Manassas

Prince William County police take a woman into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, following an earlier shooting at her Manassas-area home.

 by John Calhoun

Details are still limited, but a woman has been arrested and a man with whom she lived remained in critical condition Sunday following a shooting at their Manassas-area residence early Saturday evening, according to Prince William County police.

Officers responded to the home, located in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane, at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, when the shooting was reported to police. Bradford Lane is a residential street off Hoadly Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas.

The 911 call indicated the shooting came amid a domestic dispute. The adult male victim lived in the home with the woman who was arrested in connection with firing the gun. The victim remained in critical condition on Sunday, and the woman had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.

Police had not released the woman’s name, nor the charges filed against her, as of Sunday afternoon, however. Beard said police would wait until Monday to release that information along with a more complete report of the incident.

The nature of the relationship between the woman and the adult male shooting victim had also not been released by police as of Sunday afternoon.

“No further update is planned to be released until [Monday], when our office reopens, Beard said in an email.

