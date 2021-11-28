Man shot, woman arrested in Manassas-area domestic dispute

Details are still limited, but a woman has been arrested and a man with whom she lived remained in critical condition Sunday following a shooting at their Manassas-area residence early Saturday evening, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the home, located in the 13500 block of Bradford Lane, at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, when the shooting was reported to police. Bradford Lane is a residential street off Hoadly Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
The 911 call indicated the shooting came amid a domestic dispute. The adult male victim lived in the home with the woman who was arrested in connection with firing the gun. The victim remained in critical condition on Sunday, and the woman had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Police had not released the woman’s name, nor the charges filed against her, as of Sunday afternoon, however. Beard said police would wait until Monday to release that information along with a more complete report of the incident.
The nature of the relationship between the woman and the adult male shooting victim had also not been released by police as of Sunday afternoon.
“No further update is planned to be released until [Monday], when our office reopens, Beard said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.