A Culpeper man pleaded guilty Monday in Prince William Circuit Court to murder and other charges for the 2016 fatal shooting of a Manassas man, prosecutors announced.
Marquan Antonio Brown, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder, statutory burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery, and three counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony for the May 12, 2016, shooting death of 43-year-old Jason Mannion, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth announced in a news release.
Brown forced entry into Mannion’s home on the 9500 block of Hensley Road in the Manassas area and shot him while attempting to rob him of money, Ashworth said in the news release.
Two other people, Rhebekah Alexis Patterson and Jhaire Nathaniel Montgomery are also charged in Mannion’s death and are scheduled to stand trial in February, according to online court records.
At a preliminary hearing in the case, Patterson testified that the three traveled from Culpeper with plans to rob Mannion and stole about $700 from him in the robbery.
Brown faces up to three life sentences plus 15 years when he is sentenced on May 1, Ashworth said in the news release.
“The guilty plea in this case is a product of the steps that I have implemented to focus the commonwealth attorney’s office toward prosecuting violent crime with efficiency and integrity,” Ashworth said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.