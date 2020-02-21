A 59-year-old Woodbridge man died Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency while driving through a residential area in eastern Woodbridge, veered off the road and struck two parked vehicles.
Officers were called to the 14400 block of Village Road, an area of townhouses east of U.S. 1, at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
Officers found that William Waibel III, 59, of Woodbridge, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on Village Drive when the truck left the roadway, traveled a short distance into a parking lot and struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Toyota RAV 4, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The RAV 4 was pushed into a lamp post. Waibel’s pickup trick then struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Dodge Avenger, before coming to a stop, Carr said in a news release.
Witnesses provided immediate medical assistance until rescue personnel arrived and transported the driver to an area hospital, where he died.
The death appears to be medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash, the release said.
