A local man who injured a police officer and attempted to stab a police dog was arrested Wednesday for those offenses and is now being investigated in connection with slashed tires and other damage to 33 vehicles parked in the Dale City commuter lot and along Darbydale Drive in Dale City.
The vehicles were found Wednesday with flattened tires or other damage caused by a sharp instrument, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the commuter lot, located in the 14000 block of Gemini Way in Dale City, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 to investigate damage to the vehicles. The investigation found someone had flattened several tires and caused other damage before leaving the area on foot, according to Officer Andrew Elahi, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Later that evening, officers responded to the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue to assist with the rescue of a man, later identified as the accused, who was reported to be possibly unconscious. When rescue personnel arrived, the man used a knife to damage one of the rescue vehicles, Elahi said in a news release.
When officers attempted to detain the man, he refused to follow an officer’s demand to drop his knife. Additional officers and a police K-9 responded to help. During a brief struggle, the man attempted to stab the police K-9 with the knife, the release said.
The man was eventually taken into custody without further incident and was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries before subsequently being released to police custody.
A police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident. While investigating, officers determined the man matched the description of a man who damaged the vehicles at the commuter lot and along Darbydale Avenue.
Ajmal Haqyar, 31, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with assault and battery on law-enforcement officer, attempted malicious wounding of a police animal, resisting arrest, destruction of property and intoxicated in public, the release said.
His bond status was not immediately available Thursday.
