A Woodbridge man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Woodbridge Sunday, Prince William County police said.
On Sunday, June 7, at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a house on the 12100 block of Chaucer Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said the victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, and a family member, identified as Dai’Shawn Marquis Neal were involved in an argument that escalated.
Neal “produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the residence in a vehicle,” Carr said in the news release.
A police K-9 and the Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for Neal, who was located by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and detained by members of Virginia State Police, the police news release said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Neal, 23, of Chaucer Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
He was held without bond.
