A 25-year-old Woodbridge man who was arrested and charged last October in connection with a quadruple homicide in Dale City was recently indicted for six additional felonies in the rape and murder of the youngest victim: Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19.
All four victims – Miguel Duran Flores, 44; his wife, Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42; Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, their daughter; and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corralles, 36, their tenant – were found dead in their Mansfield Court home on Oct. 17, 2022.
David Nathaniel Maine, 25, an acquaintance of the couple’s adult son, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree murder shortly after the bodies were discovered by police. Maine rented a room in the home. He called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, to report the victims and then fled on foot. Police found him a short distance away and took him into custody, police said at the time.
Police initially said the deaths of three of the victims -- Flores, Kelly Sotelo and Corralles -- were caused by gunshot wounds, but they did not reveal the cause of Karrie Sotelo’s death, saying it was still under investigation.
On April 3, Maine was indicted by a Prince William County grand jury for six felonies in connection with Karrie Sotelo’s death, including aggravated murder in commission of abduction; aggravated murder in commission of rape; first-degree murder; abduction with attempt to defile; rape; and forcible sodomy, according to court documents.
None of the six charges involved the use of a firearm, court documents show.
The grand jury also upgraded Maine’s charges in the other three killings from second- to first-degree murder. In all, Maine now faces 13 felonies in connection with the victims’ deaths.
The quadruple homicide rocked the family’s Dale City neighborhood and the larger community of Peruvian immigrants that call Prince William County home. The couple had immigrated from Peru several years ago and had only recently married. They rented their Dale City home and lived there with their three children: an adult son and two daughters, ages 19 and 13. They also had two tenants: Maine and Corralles. The adult son and the 13-year-old daughter were not home at the time of the killings, police said.
Back in October 2022, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said investigators had established “a working theory” that Karrie Sotelo was killed first, but they had not yet determined exactly what happened and when.
Police and first responders found a door to the home ajar and walked in to find all four victims, all of whom were pronounced dead on the scene. The bodies were found in different areas of the home, but police declined to offer more specifics.
Newsham said investigators recovered a weapon in the home they believed was used in the shootings.
Maine is described as indigent in court records and is being represented by attorneys in Prince William County’s Public Defenders’ office.
Maine has waived his right to a speedy trial, and according to court records, is scheduled for a three-week jury trial beginning on April 22, 2024.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
