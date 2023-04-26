shooting on Mansfield Court 4 dead

The home on Mansfield Court in Dale City where four people, including three family members and their tenant, were killed in October 2022.

 photo by John Calhoun
David Nathaniel Maine, 24, of Woodbridge

David Nathaniel Maine, 24, of Woodbridge
Photo_News_family vigil_Karrie_GoFund_me.png

Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, a 2021 graduate of C.D. Hylton High School, was among the four people killed in a domestic mass shooting inside the family's home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.