Prince William County police on Saturday arrested a man in connection with two sexual assaults of a 55-year-old homeless woman in Woodbridge, according to police.
After the first incident, which occurred May 14, police were unable to apprehend the suspect. The second incident was reported to police at 10:18 a.m. on Friday, June 19.
The victim told police a man entered her tent, located in a wooded area off Golansky Boulevard, while she was lying down and held her down before sexually assaulting her.
The man then stole the woman’s firearm and fled on foot, said Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Detectives learned the man was the same suspect who sexually assaulted the victim on May 14 and obtained arrest warrants, Carr said.
On Saturday, June 20, officers received information regarding the possible location of the suspect in the area of Smoketown Road and Prince William Parkway, Carr said.
“While canvasing the area, officers located the accused and took him into custody without incident,” Carr said.
The accused, Josue Leobardo Moya Aguilar, 24, does not have a fixed address. He has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, one count of attempted forcible sodomy and one count of grand larceny in connection with the incidents, Carr said in a news release.
Aguilar is being held without bond. His court date is set for September 15.
