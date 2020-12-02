A Dumfries man was arrested Sunday after he told police he inadvertently fired his weapon into his neighbor’s home, according to police.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Seal Place in Dumfries at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, after a resident there reported the incident.
The investigation revealed the resident was handling his handgun when a round discharged through a shared wall between his home and that of his neighbors. No injuries were reported, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Following the investigation, Stephen Anthony Mogan, 36, of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the incident. He was released on a court summons, the release said.
