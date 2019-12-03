When you think of the word “evergreen” in December, you might think of trees and decorations.

You might also think of things that never go away as topics of interest, and there is nothing more evergreen at the end of the year than guides to self-improvement. In the last few months alone, titles such as “Martha Stewart’s Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life,” “Home & Routines and Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything,” by B.J. Fogg speak to the impulse to go into the future ready to make improvements.

“The Self-Care Solution: A Year of Becoming Happier, Healthier and Fitter – One Month at a Time,” by Jennifer Ashton and “Radical Compassion: Learning to Love Yourself and Your World with the Practice of Rain,” by Tara Brach, are two more new books that tackle the never-ending quest to be your better self.

Watching videos may also assist you with your self-improvement goals. With no limits or special checkout required, Access Video on Demand, available via the Digital Library at pwcgov.org/library, has many programs to explore.

“Desk Jockey Gentle Yoga” and “How to Be Happy! Positive Psychology in Action” are just two of the many helpful videos found there. Also found in the Digital Library and available on your mobile device are both Libby, by OverDrive and hoopla digital with e-books and e-audios to help.

As you work toward self-improvement, don’t forget to check the library’s events calendar, where you will find programs like Reducing Anxiety Through Meditation, coming to Central Library on Dec. 11, or Spa Night at Chinn Park on Dec. 19.

Whatever you do, take advantage of all that the library offers to help you find a few moments for you to care for you. Doing so will allow you to enter the new year refreshed and ready.