OmniRide is doubling its trips between Gainesville and Washington and restructuring service around Manassas and Manassas Park as part of the largest route change and rescheduling effort ever undertaken by the local commuter bus service.
Fares on local Manassas and Manassas Park routes will be free until March 15 to encourage residents to try out the new service.
Also, the new Express routes from Gainesville will continue to be half-price throughout the Interstate 66 construction period, which is expected to extend until 2022.
Changes include revised timetables for all OmniRide Express routes, a complete restructuring of bus services in western Prince William County and the first-ever paratransit service in the areas of Manassas and Manassas Park, according to an OmniRide press release.
OmniRide updates its schedules twice annually to reflect changes in routing and running times. But this change is “unprecedented in size and scope,” the release said, particularly in the Manassas area, where all routes will be renamed using a numbering system, and local buses will follow entirely new routing.
The changes reflect the needs of current riders, said OmniRide Executive Director Bob Schneider.
“The Manassas and Manassas Park OmniRide Local routes were designed two decades ago and have undergone only minor changes since then,” Schneider said. “We’ve restructured these routes to better reflect where our western passengers are starting and ending their trips today.”
Two new transfer hubs are being established in the western area: one in downtown Manassas near the Prince William County courthouse and the other at the Manassas Park VRE Station.
To encourage riders to check out the new routes, OmniRide will spend about $20,000 to offer free fares on local routes serving Manassas and Manassas Park through March 15, 2020, Schneider said.
Another major change taking effect Dec. 9 is the start of OmniRide Access paratransit service in the areas of Manassas and Manassas Park for people whose disabilities prevent them from using traditional transit. The service will cost about $500,000 annually, an expense that was included in OmniRide’s 2020 budget, Schneider said.
Funding the state received from the contractor remaking I-66 is paying for the seven new Express bus trips that began operating Dec. 9 from the University Boulevard and Cushing Road commuter lots, Schneider said.
"Growth of Express bus services in the I-66 corridor has been constrained by a lack of parking, but the opening of the University Lot enables us to add more trips in the corridor," he said in an email.
For details about the service changes, contact OmniRIde’s Customer Service office at 703-730-6664 or visit OmniRide.com.
